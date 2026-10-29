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Ivan Toney to face trial in 2028 over alleged nightclub assault after pleading not guilty

Ivan Toney to face trial in 2028 over alleged nightclub assault after pleading not guilty
Ivan Toney to face trial in 2028 over alleged nightclub assault after pleading not guiltyREUTERS

Ivan Toney has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge following an alleged nightclub incident in London, which occurred last December.

Back in December 2025, in a nightclub and live music venue in Soho, central London, an exchange of words led to a confrontation between Toney and alleged victim Saber Da Silva.

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Toney allegedly headbutted Da Silva and threw several punches. Da Silva reportedly suffered injuries to his nose and fingers.

Reports state that officers arrived at the club within half an hour and quickly frogmarched him out of the venue.

The former Brentford striker was formally charged in July this year following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Toney appeared at Southwark Crown Court today, formally denied the charge again, and a provisional trial date of 12 June 2028 is now agreed.

The trial begins three days into the European Championships, which are being held in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Toney could be set to miss the Euros as a result, a competition where he will be 32 years old.

A spokesperson for Toney stated previously: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

The striker scored 72 goals during four years with the Bees before making a switch in 2024 to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

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