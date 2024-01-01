Chelsea striker Lukaku hoping for Conte's Napoli

Belgium ace Romelu Lukaku does not want to leave Europe at this stage of his career.

The Chelsea forward, who is likely to leave this summer, is putting stoppers on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lukaku does not want to join the Saudi Pro League as yet, per Tuttosport, as he wants a move to Napoli.

The forward is eager to be reunited with Antonio Conte, who got the best out of him at Inter Milan.

The Italian club are also assessing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, Girona’s Artem Dovbyk and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez.

The idea is to sign a striker that can fit into manager Conte’s system and can thrive next to Victor Osimhen.