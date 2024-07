Chelsea inviting offers for Badiashile

Chelsea are ready to sell Benoit Badiashile this summer.

Blues expert Simon Phillips is reporting Chelsea will consider offers for the Frenchman.

Advertisement Advertisement

With Tosin Adarabioyo now signed and sealed, Chelsea are willing to shift on Badiashile.

AC Milan have emerged as a potential destination for the former AS Monaco defender, who is just over 18 months into his Blues stay.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League is also emerging.