Bergwijn says he doesn't "even want to play under Koeman anymore" after crticism

Bergwijn says he doesn't "even want to play under Koeman anymore" after criticism

Steven Bergwijn has said he does not want to play under Netherland's manger Ronald Koeman after being criticised by the him this week.

Bergwijn completed a €21M (£17.7m) move from Ajax to the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad on Monday which Koeman publicly said was not the right move for the forward.

Koeman said quite clearly that the winger has no place in his side after the move.

“Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at the age of 26," he said. "It's clear that this has nothing to do with sporting ambition.

“His book with the Dutch National Team is closed.”

Bergwijn hit back at Koeman for his harsh words and said even if Koeman did select him he would not take the opportunity.

"I don't even want to play under Koeman anymore," Bergwijn told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I won’t play for someone who portrays me like he has done in the media. He could have called me, heard my side of the story. How can he say such things without talking to me?

"If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first. Now I had to hear about it on TV. I've had many beautiful moments with him, so this is far too easy and I'm disappointed with him."