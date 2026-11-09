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Former Man City man Mahrez makes flying start at Shamal

Mahrez receives the player of the match award
Mahrez receives the player of the match awardEmpower Sports

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has made an impressive start for Qatari side Shamal since joining in October, scoring three goals and providing five assists in six appearances in all competitions.

The Algerian international played a role in four goals in Shamal's 5-0 victory over Al-Sailiya recently, scoring once and providing three assists during matchday 9 of the Qatar Stars League.

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Mahrez's performance was central to the team's attacking effectiveness and emphatic result. As a result, he was awarded a Flashscore rating of 9.3 and was named our Player of the Match.

Player of the Match
Player of the MatchFlashscore

It hasn't just been in domestic competitions that Mahrez has excelled; he has also played a key role in the AFC Champions League. In Shamal's 3-1 victory over Al Hilal, Mahrez provided two assists to help his side secure an important result against the Saudi giants.

Mahrez also brings considerable experience at the highest level of European football to Shamal after his time in the Premier League. 

Mahrez in action
Mahrez in actionEmpower Sports

During his time at Manchester City, he won five Premier League titles, four with the Citizens and one with Leicester.

The tricky winger also won the UEFA Champions League with City in the 2022/23 season, alongside several other major honours, including the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria in 2019.

His performances since arriving in Qatar reflect the value of that experience, with his goals, assists and creativity making an obvious difference to Shamal's results in the Qatar Stars League and in the AFC Champions League.

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