Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop
Denmark U21 coach Hojer: What Man Utd have told me about Obi in training...
Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Rangers end Celtic's 24-game unbeaten home league streak

Shina Oludare
Rangers end Celtic's unbeaten run
Rangers end Celtic's unbeaten runAndrew Milligan / PA Images / Profimedia
Celtic have seen their impressive home streak come to an end in the Scottish Premier League, losing 3-2 to Rangers on Sunday.

Before the five-goal thriller, the Bhoys had gone on a 24-match unbeaten run, a streak that dated back to December 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barry Ferguson’s men were two goals up at half time thanks to goals from Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande

However, the hosts restored parity in the second half thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

With two minutes left on the clock, super-sub Hamza Igamane got the crucial winner with a superb strike to seal the three points.

Despite the defeat, Celtic remain at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, while Rangers sit in second place.

Mentions
CelticPremiershipRangers
Related Articles
Man Utd are receiving weekly updates on Osimhen and Gyokeres ahead of the summer window
Gerrard linked with Rangers return after Clement axe
Newcastle watching Celtic attacker Kuhn