Rangers end Celtic's 24-game unbeaten home league streak

Celtic have seen their impressive home streak come to an end in the Scottish Premier League, losing 3-2 to Rangers on Sunday.

Before the five-goal thriller, the Bhoys had gone on a 24-match unbeaten run, a streak that dated back to December 2023.

Barry Ferguson’s men were two goals up at half time thanks to goals from Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande

However, the hosts restored parity in the second half thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

With two minutes left on the clock, super-sub Hamza Igamane got the crucial winner with a superb strike to seal the three points.

Despite the defeat, Celtic remain at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, while Rangers sit in second place.