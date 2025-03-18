Rangers ace Vaclav Cerny investigated by police after incident with Celtic fans

Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny is under police investigation after an incident involving Celtic fans in their 3-2 Scottish Premier League Old Firm win on Sunday.

Rangers secured their second consecutive Old Firm win over Celtic at Parkhead thanks to goals from Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, and Hamza Igamane.

The 27-year-old appeared to spray a group of Celtic fans with a water bottle while celebrating Igamane’s 88th minute winner.

Cerny’s actions left Celtic fans furious, with Police and stadium security having to step in to help defuse the situation at the time.

Celtic have now confirmed they’re in touch with the authorities regarding the incident, issuing a statement.

"With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the Club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has since confirmed: "Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing."

Rangers remain 13 points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side in the race for the Scottish Premier League title, sitting in second with 62.