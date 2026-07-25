Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh is expected to undergo his medical ahead of a move to Celtic within the next 24 hours.

The 25-year-old has been prolific for Bodo/Glimt over the past few seasons, scoring an impressive 53 goals in his 102 games across all competitions.

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Hogh has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic with reports suggesting the club have agreed a record £11 million fee.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill was asked about the progress of the deal after their 2-2 friendly draw with Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

"Yes, I'm hoping that that will happen," he said. "I think there's a good chance of it.

"But, until someone's actually signed and sealed, there might be things still up in the air, but it's certainly progressing."

He was then asked about suggestions that Hogh was set to undergo his medical, responding: "Yes, apparently so. He will have one in the next 24 hours, I think."