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Aberdeen sack Stephen Robinson after dismal start to season

Aberdeen sack Stephen Robinson after dismal start to season
Aberdeen sack Stephen Robinson after dismal start to seasonREUTERS

Aberdeen have decided to sack head coach Stephen Robinson with the club sitting in 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen sit second from bottom in the Scottish Premiership following their heavy 4-0 defeat to Hibernian on Sunday (November 8).

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The defeat to Hibs marked their fourth successive loss across all competitions, and the club have now decided to act.

Robinson leaves the club after just eight months in charge. Brian Kerr and Stephen Craigan have also left the club, with Stuart Duff named interim boss.

The club’s board have released a statement saying: “Following a Board meeting, Aberdeen Football Club has today taken the decision to part company with Head Coach Stephen Robinson.

“Stephen leaves the Club alongside Assistant Head Coach Brian Kerr and First Team Coach Stephen Craigan. We thank them for their efforts during their time at Pittodrie and wish them every success for the future.

“Preparatory work to support the appointment of a new manager has been undertaken, and the recruitment process is ongoing. The focus will be on identifying the right candidate to lead the Club forward and deliver the progress expected across all areas of the football operation.

“Stuart Duff will assume interim charge of first team training while the Club continues its search for a new Head Coach.”

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