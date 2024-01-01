Zirkzee: This is what Man Utd fans can expect from me...

Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee says he want to stick to his street footballer instincts.

Zirkzee joined United training last week after arriving from Bologna.

Recalling his career path, he told the Mirror: "At Anderlecht I took important steps under the wings of Vincent Kompany during that season (2021/22). I was so much better. In my time at Bayern, I was not that player. I was in too much awe there.

"I should have believed more in myself.

"Then I thought I was fine, but now I have a different mentality. I don't know how to explain it differently. I don't think I was even half of the player I am now."

He continued: "I thought I was good enough to become Bayern's first striker right away, but I wasn't ready for that at all. It was very good that I took a step back to find out what it really takes to succeed at the top.

"I want to play pure football and that includes pannas and balls behind the standing leg. That way of playing has value for me. That's the soccer kid in me because it must be fun too, right?

"You have to choose the right moments. It is intuition. I think I have excellent skills. As a child I spent a lot of time on that. But if I lose the ball, I want to get it back with the team right away. But the beautiful footwork is ultimately part of my game.

"Occasionally I go to midfield. I don't do that for myself, but to help the team. I am what I call a 'false striker'. No number 9 or number 10. I am a 9.5! That's my game. Maybe I'm a little different from others. But being different is good, isn't it?"