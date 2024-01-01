Young Chelsea duo return to first team after not being sold

Chelsea youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are back with the first team.

The two were among those in the club’s so called “bomb squad” of players they wanted to sell.

While it appears the duo had no way back under coach Enzo Maresca, they have earned a lifeline.

A new report from The Athletic states that both Chukwuemeka and Casadei may be given opportunities.

The club’s goal is still to see if there is a market for the two players, but they know that keeping the duo on the sidelines will not help find them new clubs.

Chukwuemeka was linked to Crystal Palace and Manchester United late in the summer transfer window.