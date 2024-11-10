Yoro counting down days for Man Utd debut

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro admits he's excited by his imminent playing return.

Yoro was injured in preseason after his arrival from Lille, but is now closing on a playing return.

“Honestly, all the times I come to watch the games, I just want to be on the pitch,” he told manutd.com.

“I know it’s closer now, so I stay ready and I just want to be on the pitch with the guys and to fight for the club.

“The fans, they have been amazing. They always support me and they send me a lot of messages to support me through the injury.

“They look forward to seeing me so I hope I will give them a good way to play and I’m just looking forward to being with them in the stadium.”

Yoro also revealed a recent chat with United legend Rio Ferdinand.

“He just explained to me how big United is,” Yoro said. “He explained what to do on the pitch and what can be good for me - just some advice, you know?

“They are a big part of the history of the club so it’s always good to speak with guys like this, to learn more about the club and how to play on the pitch.”