Xavi opens up on Premier League ambitions

Barcelona legend Xavi has revealed he would “love to work in the Premier League” after nearly a year without a job.

It’s been nearly 12 months since the 45-year-old was dismissed by Barcelona, the club he spent 17-years at as a first-team player.

His replacement, Hansi Flick, has gone on to turn the Catalan giants into one of the most exciting sides in Europe.

Xavi has been linked with several big jobs, including Man United, since his dismissal, but he is yet to nail down a new position.

In an interview with The Athletic, Xavi couldn’t hide his admiration for the Premier League and admitted he would love to manage in the English top tier.

“Of course? Where, I don’t know,” the Spaniard said when quizzed about his future. “There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project. Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’.

“I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result.”