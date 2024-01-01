Wolves striker Fraser: New contract recognition nice reward

Wolves striker Nathan Fraser is delighted with his new deal.

Fraser penned a new contract to 2028 at Molineux last week.

He told the club's website: “I’m pleased to have signed the new contract. I think it’s really nice to have a long-term contract at Wolves, a club where I’ve been for so long.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family. But I’m just ready to get started now.

“It means a lot that I know my future is secured here. It kind of feels like I’m used to it now because I’ve slowly gone through all the age groups, so it’s nice to be secure and comfortable here. I’m really happy.

“It’s always nice to feel recognised and be rewarded because you put in a lot of work over all the years here and you make a lot of sacrifices, so it’s always nice to be rewarded.”