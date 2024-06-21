Wolves midfielder Chirewa: I want O'Neil as my manager for entire career

Wolves midfielder Tawanda Chirewa admits he hopes to have Gary O'Neil as his manager for his entire career.

Chirewa was handed his Premier League debut by O'Neil last season.

He said: “I’ve still got so much that I want to show the coaches, the staff, the players and the fans what I can do, so I’m just hungry to keep going.

“You have to have a belief. If I didn’t have the belief then I wouldn’t have come here.

“I wouldn’t have come to a Premier League team. I had the belief, but obviously, you’ve got to produce the performances.

“But for me, the gaffer deserves all the praise because he’s the one who pushed me into the first-team, although the players getting injured obviously helped it, but I had a belief in myself that I was able to play at this level.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve shown it completely yet, but I’m working towards it.

“The gaffer has been amazing. 100 per cent. There is not a single thing that I can fault him on, or say this or that – he’s been amazing.

“He’s helped me on and off the pitch, and even when I’ve done bits wrong, he’s been amazing with me, when I needed someone to give me confidence, he’s been there, when I needed someone to give me a kick up the a*** and a rocket, he’s given me that as well.

“He’s been amazing and he’s been the perfect manager for me at this stage of my career.

“He’s someone I wish I can play under for the rest of my career, if I could.”