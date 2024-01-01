Wolves fullback Ait-Nouri proud of personal form last season

Rayan Ait-Nouri was delighted with his form for Wolves last season.

The fullback was played in a more advanced role by manager Gary O'Neil and thrived in an attacking position.

He told the club's website: “I’m very happy with a very good season. We won a lot of important games with the new manager, and me and my teammates are very happy, and hopefully they will be the same next season.

“The previous season (2022/23) was a little bit hard for me, but I have a lot of confidence and I knew what I could do on the pitch, and this season I was able to show that.

“It was a very good season for me, and for everyone. For sure, I’m very happy here.

“I’m very happy. This season has been very good mentally, very good for my head, and the coach, he gave me a lot of confidence, the fans also, and I think I did well this season.

“For sure, I’ve grown up this season. When I first came here, I was very young, and I didn’t have a lot of experience, but I have that now.

“The Premier League is very hard, it’s the best league in the world, and you need to be ready every single week. This season was good for me in that way, and hopefully next season will be the same.”