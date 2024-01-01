Wolves boss O'Neil: We can build on Arsenal performance

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was upbeat after defeat at Arsenal on Saturday.

Wolves lost their season opener 2-0 at the Emirates stadium.

But O'Neil later said: “I thought we were good. I thought we were in the game at all times, carried a threat and needed a little bit more quality. Raya makes an unbelievable save from the header at 1-0. Obviously, Mateus misses a good chance, again at 1-0. I thought at that spell in the second half, we were one nil down, and we were pushing, and could feel we were right in the game. Then a disappointing second goal, obviously.

“I was pleased with most of it. It was always going to be a tough ask, and I can only ask my team to represent what we are and what we want to be, and they definitely did that today. Pressed quite well and loads of high regains against a good side. We were going to need to be good, and things go our way today, and we were good, but we didn't we didn't quite have the details in certain moments.

“Saka coming inside on his left foot is difficult to stop, of course, but we work hard on trying to get him down the outside in that moment. Head up from a cross where we don't quite recover into shape off the back of a set play so tiny, tiny margins that decide the game. Overall, real good first effort against the team that I think will be very close to the title again this year.”

O'Neil also said, “I thought the shape of the team, when we were in shape, was good. Obviously, the first goal comes off a set play, and we end up caught not quite back in shape, and not in set play shape, and Saka has too much time on the ball, and they score a good header. Normally, when we play big teams like this we would adapt more, change the game plan, be a little bit more safe.

“We weren't that today. We went with exactly what we want to be and exactly what we want to do, and I was pleased with how hard we pushed and disappointed. I don't like being pleased and taking no points, so disappointed with no points, but something to start with.”