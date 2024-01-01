Willian rejects initial contract offer from Fulham

Brazilian winger Willian is said to have rejected an initial contract offer from Fulham.

Willian may be looking to move away after rejecting a new contract

The Premier League club were hoping to retain his services for the coming season.

The 35-year-old has played for two seasons at Craven Cottage, but may be ready for a new adventure.

Per the Mail, Willian has not committed to leaving, but does have many other offers.

He is said to be considering several proposals from teams in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

He is likely to seek the right balance between playing time and a lucrative financial deal.