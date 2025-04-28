What Liverpool owner John W Henry said to Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed

A professional lipreader has revealed what they believe was said by Liverpool owner John W Henry said to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old looks set to leave the club at the end of the season once his contract expires with a move to Real Madrid reportedly agreed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold played a key role for Liverpool after they secured the Premier League title with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, the right-back was seen talking with owner John W Henry during the celebrations.

Conversation between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool owner revealed

Now, investigative and forensic lipreader Nicola Hickling, who spoke to OLBG, has revealed what he believes the two said to each other.

Henry supposedly said: “You’ve been quiet. How did you get on?”

To which Alexander-Arnold replied: “Being sensible.”

The 75-year-old added: “I want you to do the right thing.”

The defender answered and said: “Yeah, yeah.”

Henry continued: “Best way and don't panic.”

Trent questioned: “Should I decide?”

The American then nodded very slowly and exclaimed: “Absolutely,” before he turned and said: “Let them know.”

Liverpool may have won the Premier League but the season isn’t over yet as they prepare for a trip to Chelsea on Sunday.