West Ham sporting director Steidten may leave the club due to poor signings

West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten’s position at the club is precarious.

The Hammers have seen many of their recent signings in the past couple of summer transfer windows turn into flops.

Per The Mail, there is speculation that he will be handed his marching orders in the coming weeks.

Kyle Macaulay, a long-term associate of head coach Graham Potter, wants the job.

Potter would also prefer to have someone he knows to work with him as the club rebuilds.

Steidten has not only overseen some poor transfers, but also fell out with two managers.

He had poor relationships with David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui before each of them left.