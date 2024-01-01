Hobbs pays glowing tribute to Kilman as he leaves Wolves for West Ham

Wolves chief Matt Hobbs says Max Kilman leaves the club with their best wishes.

The former Wolves captain has signed for West Ham today.

Hobbs told the club's website: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody. We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

“There are lots of people who take credit from this. He came in as an academy player under Rob Edwards, and he and Steve Davis put so much time into him. Dave Morrison did a lot of work on him physically, then Nuno took him and played a huge role, giving him opportunities. He got more minutes under Bruno and Julen made him captain – so many people have played a role, but the one consistent has been Max working his socks off all the way through.

“Because of who Max has been, and the length of time he’s been here, it’s hard to look at it as purely business, but it is a great achievement by the club. Joe Monk played a part in identifying Max and my thoughts were at worst he’d be a good Championship centre back. You can’t sign a boy from that level and be sure he’ll do what Max has done, but we thought Max’s physicality and technical ability would help Rob and that the club would never lose money on him.”

Hobbs also said: “He’s unbelievably laid back and has always been a man of few words. He had a tough couple of years personally, but the way he handled it and didn’t let it affect him leaves you slightly in awe. He’s someone you can’t help but root for. I don’t know anyone at the club who would have a negative word about him. Maybe people will realise what he did on the pitch more now he’s left than when he was here.

“I remember the day he signed – a rabbit in the headlights. He’s grown, but at the same time remained the same level-headed guy, taking everything in his stride. Under Nuno he went in and played well but would be taken out and never moaned or knocked on the manager’s door. He just got his head down every day. His attitude hasn’t changed, but his maturity and stature has increased year on year.”