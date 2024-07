West Ham scouting Djurgarden fullback Dahl

West Ham are eyeing Djurgarden fullback Samuel Dahl.

Sportbladet says Dahl's form in the Allsvenskan this season has brought him to the attention of Hammers scouts.

West Ham are yet to make a firm approach, but hold an interest in the left-back.

Dahl has a deal with DIF to 2027.

The 21 year-old is in his second season with DIF, having joined from Orebro.