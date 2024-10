Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios is attracting interest from England.

Hoy Diario Del Magdalena says West Ham and PSG are following the 24-year-old midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

Palmeiras have not yet ruled out selling the Ecuadorian midfielder in the upcoming January window.

It's been suggested Palmeiras are prepared to sell at a starting price of €15m.

The midfielder's contract with Palmeiras extends over 2028.