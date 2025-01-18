West Ham boss Potter: We must learn from Palace defeat

West Ham boss Graham Potter says they must learn from their defeat against Crystal Palace.

The Hammers lost 2-0 on Saturday with Dino Mavropanos also seeing

Potter said afterwards: "I think we're at a stage where we need to learn, we need to help the team, and we need to find solutions going forwards.

"In terms of the performance today, it wasn't one that we're so happy about and obviously the result we're disappointed with because I don't think we deserved to get anything from the game.

"We have to accept that as much as it's not nice to hear, we have to be honest with ourselves and say ‘Okay, we need to do better, we need to find a way to be better’ and that's where the process is, that's where the work is and that's what we need to do.

"We sort of cancelled each other out in the first half.

"They were probably better at it than we were, we weren't able to sustain attacks as well as we would like, we were in a little bit second to second balls and knockdowns and things like that and they seemed to be on it a bit quicker than us.

"It was one of those days. It was probably a little bit flat, a little bit leggy and we were conscious of how to help our attacking players that we have and make them not do as much from a defensive perspective.

"Carlos Soler had a slight problem in the week with his hamstring so we were concerned about him from the start, so it's just one of those things that we're just trying to manage everything to try and find the right balance but at the end of the day we didn't play well enough.

"I thought when the subs came on, we had a response and were more on the front foot and more like how we'd want to be.

"And obviously it's nice for the young lads to get on and play because I think they did well and they've done well since we've been here. So that type of enthusiasm, that type of personality we need here because we need to get the crowd behind us, we need to get them involved in the game. We weren't able to do that at the start and that's the disappointing bit and that's what we need to keep working on."