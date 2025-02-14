Tribal Football
West Ham boss Potter: I was ready to work with Steidten and Macaulay
Boss Graham Potter was open to collaborating with both Tim Steidten and Kyle Macaulay on recruitment at West Ham before the club decided to part ways with Steidten.

Steidten’s exit followed tensions with the board, echoing previous strained relationships with David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui.

He initially joined West Ham in 2023 after success in recruitment roles at Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

 Potter convinced the club to pay a hefty fee to bring in Kyle Macaulay from Chelsea as the new head of recruitment.West Ham’s decision to move forward with Macaulay signals a shift in their long-term transfer strategy, per The Standard.

“No, no. My thinking was always  two people,” Potter explained.

“That was a possibility, of course. But it wasn’t to be. That’s the decision the club have made, and now I will work with the rest of the staff here at the club.

“I’m happy with how Kyle has settled in and how we’re cooperating as a department and interacting with everybody that is here.”

