West Ham announce Johnson and Mubama leaving

West Ham United have announced Ben Johnson and Divin Mubama are leaving the club.

Defender Johnson and striker Mubama both come off contract at the end of today.

The Hammers confirmed: "West Ham United can confirm that Ben Johnson & Divin Mubama will leave the Club when their respective contracts expire.

"We would like to thank both players for their hard work and commitment during their careers in Claret and Blue and wish them the very best in the future."

Both players are expected to move within the Premier League this summer.