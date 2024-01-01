West Ham ace Kudus proud being named Ghana Player of the Year

West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus has received a prestigious award this week.

The attacking midfielder has been named the Ghana Footballer of the Year for 2023/2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kudus had an outstanding season with both his club in the Premier League and his nation.

He had a goal involvements figure of 25 from 48 appearances, while he scored twice for Ghana at AFCON.

“I would like to thank everyone who came here to experience this special award and want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who puts their time and effort into making this event happen today,” Kudus said.

“I am happy to be named as Player of the Year, and is testament of my hard work, my teammates and my family. As part of the new generation, one of my aims is to increase the unity and love between us, and although we are all competing for the same award, it is all healthy competition and is motivation for me and all the upcoming players.

“There have been a lot of legends who have stood on this stage before me and I would like to take the opportunity to thank them for everything they have done in previous years, as they have helped pave the way for us to be here today.”