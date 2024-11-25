Newcastle boss Howe defends performance for West Ham defeat

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe refused to be down after their 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Monday night.

Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka struck the goals for the visitors on the night.

Howe later said, "It was a mixed night for us. In the first 60 minutes, although we were 2-0 down, we played some good football. But I was disappointed by the two goals we conceded and the last half hour was really disappointing.

"We got our organisation slightly wrong and made a couple of individual errors. If you leave a player like Tomas Soucek's aerial ability unmarked, you are going to pay the price. It's something we have to learn from.

"I was always confident we were in the game and there was a very good chance we could come back. But we missed some gilt-edged chances in the first half. I didn't feel we really got going in the second half. We made some strange decisions. I didn't like the end part of the game."

He added: "We have picked up a couple of injuries and players were playing out of position. That's why we had a disjointed look at the end of the game.

"We probably chased it too quickly with our passing decisions. But I think that is normal as there is a desperation to get back in the game."

