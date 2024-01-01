Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
Man City boss Guardiola: I've asked Laporta about signing best Barcelona kids

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus "changed a lot of things over the summer" says Arteta

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus "changed a lot of things over the summer" says Arteta
Jesus "changed a lot of things over the summer" says Arteta
Jesus "changed a lot of things over the summer" says ArtetaAction Plus
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will be hoping that he can find his best form this season.

The Brazilian had an injury interrupted campaign last time around, despite the Gunners finishing second in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he is raring to go in pre-season, in contrast to a year ago when he experienced the first signs of a knee problem.

“He looks really good, he looks really sharp,” said manager Mikel Arteta to reporters last week 

“He’s changed a lot of things over the summer and he’s come back in top condition again. 

“When you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation we don’t have a player and he needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him. 

“He’s realized that and I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again. You can see by the way he looks, the way he’s moving and you can see in his eyes that there’s a spark there.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGabriel JesusArteta MikelArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal goalscorer Gabriel Jesus: We deserved victory over Man Utd
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with victory over Man Utd; talks up goalscorer Gabriel Jesus
Arteta says Arsenal will play to win against Man Utd