Welbeck highlights Mitoma performance for Brighton win at Everton

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck hailed their finishing for Saturday's 3-0 win at Everton.

Welbeck struck in the opening day win.

Welbeck said, "I thought it was a great performance, from the new head coach, the fans and then onto the pitch. We had to go through a rocky period but once we got the first goal we were ruthless and that put us into a great position."

Welbeck was happy for Mitoma.

"He is a special talent and we all know the ability he’s got," he said. "In one v ones there’s not many better in the Premier League and it’s great to have him back and adding to the firepower we’ve got."

On new manager Hurzeler, he added: "We’ve had to adapt to the new manager’s ideas but we’ve had an open mind and taken it forward.

"It’s not massively different to what we were used to and there’s a lot to be positive about going forward into the rest of the season."

