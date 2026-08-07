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'We will see' - Hojbjerg's agent opens door to potential Newcastle move

'We will see' - Hojbjerg's agent opens door to potential Newcastle move
'We will see' - Hojbjerg's agent opens door to potential Newcastle moveAlain ROBERT / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s agent Luca Puccinelli refused to rule out a potential Premier League return with Newcastle.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old as they seek to add more experience to their young squad with Bruno Guimaraes on the verge of joining Arsenal.

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Hojbjerg, who joined Marselle on an initial loan in 2024 before joining permanently a years after, spent eight years in the Premier League with Southampton and then Tottenham.

Via Fabrizio Romano, Hojbjerg’s agent Luca Puccinelli refused to rule out a potential move to St James’ Park and a return to England.

“Pierre is a proud Olympique de Marseille player, he is working hard and staying focused everyday. About the future we will see,” he said.

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Premier LeaguePierre-Emile HojbjergNewcastle UtdLigue 1MarseilleFootball transfers