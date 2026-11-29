'We need to wait for the apology' - Maresca reacts to Man City's 'unlucky' Arsenal draw

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca urged his side to 'move on' from their controversial 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday (November 29).

Maresca’s side took the lead twice only give it up on each occasion as they head back to Manchester with a point.

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The draw with Arsenal means City are without a win in their last five Premier League games, but remain in second, now six points off the reigning champions.

Several decisions went against City throughout the game, perhaps most notably, the handball shout against Viktor Gyokeres in the dying moments.

Josko Gvardiol’s header appeared to strike the Swede’s hands, but VAR deemed them to be in a ‘natural position’ and a penalty was denied.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Maresca urged his side to ‘move on’ from the draw.

"The way we compete, the way we deal with the game. Very impressive. It matters to be consistent and to compete,” he said.

"I said before in the press conference and I said to the players before, today we can be three points, six points or nine points and we are here to try to win the game.

“But the most important thing for us at this stage is we are trying to build something new. It's important how we compete, how we attack, how we defend. I think today was, from that point of view, a statement."

On Erling Haaland's performance: "Today if you don't fight you don't compete. We understand that we need to fight and compete every game. Tonight it wasn't just Erling, it was all the players."

On the referee's decision: "For me the most important thing is how we compete and how we play, this is one thing.

“The other thing is that in the last three or four Premier League games we have been unlucky with the decisions. Tonight the red card with (Jeremy) Doku and the handball at the end. It's unlucky. It's the last four or five games.

"It's a moment for us in terms of unlucky with the referee. Hopefully in the future we will be more lucky."

On Arsenal's second equaliser: "It's very difficult to speak about the referee today. It's better to think it's bad luck and to move on.

On whether Donnarumma should do better: "You can always be better but the elbow, I think it's from Gabriel, is behind the neck. We need to understand if they can touch the keeper or not touch the keeper. It's complicated.

“And then for sure we can always do better. Today it's better if we think about the performance and don't talk about the referee. Tonight, to speak about the referee is very easy.

"We need to wait for the apology. If you remember the Man United game, they apologise. We are going to wait if they apologise with us."