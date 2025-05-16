'We know we are struggling' - Ruben Amorim reacts to latest Man United defeat

Man United manager Ruben Amorim admitted his side are struggling after their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Friday.

Marc Cucurella’s second half goal was enough to keep Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification with one Premier League game remaining.

Man United’s most recent defeat marks their 18th league loss of the season as they sit down in 16th with 38 points from their 37 games.

Still, Amorim’s side have the chance to play in next season’s Champions League as they prepare for the Europa League final against fellow strugglers Tottenham.

Speaking to the press after the game, Amorim acknowledged his side have a long way to go if they want to compete next season.

On his side’s 18th league defeat: “We have full acknowledgement of that, we already talk about that. Nothing is going to change this season.

“The best way is to prepare for the final and try to win a trophy this season and then prepare the next one.

“We know we are struggling a lot but that is in the past, we have to look at the present and prepare for the final then next season.”