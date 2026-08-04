Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has played down a recent on-pitch row with teammate Curtis Jones.

The teammates were seen having an on-pitch disagreement following their 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Wrexham Yankee Stadium in New York.

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Following the final whistle, Jones, Szoboszlai and later Kostas Tsimikas argued with each other as the team walked across the pitch to applaud the fans.

It’s since been reported that the row came after Szoboszlai, 25, gave the captains armband to Tsimikas rather than Jones as he was subbed off.

In the 4-2 defeat by Leeds on Sunday, Szoboszlai made sure to give the armband to Jones.

"It was never a debate between us three," said Szoboszlai after the game. "We just discussed something on the pitch.

“Which actually, after, you guys (the media) make it very big. But next time we will manage to do it in the changing room. Nobody was angry at no-one. It's all cleared - we are cool."