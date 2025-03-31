Wayne Rooney gives advice to Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid reveal

Wayne Rooney has revealed he was tempted by a move to Spain while at Man United and has offered some advice to Liverpool ace Trent Alexander Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, is expected to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season having reportedly agreed a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The former Man United and Everton forward has weighed in on the right-back’s current situation, admitting that he was tempted to join a number of top European clubs during his time at Old Trafford.

In his column for BBC Sport, Rooney wrote: "When I told Manchester United in 2010 that I did not want to sign a new deal and put in a transfer request, three clubs came in for me.

“Manchester City are often talked about as being one of them, but I don't think that was ever an option for me - the teams who made an approach were Chelsea, Real and Barcelona.

"In my head, I was ready to go and play in Spain and some talks did take place. A deal with Real looked more likely for a couple of days but it was Barcelona whom I thought about the most, and how I might fit into their side alongside Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets.

“In the end I decided to stay at United, but Barca had an incredible team then and any player would have loved to have played in it.

“Real are the same now with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr, so of course it must be appealing to Alexander-Arnold to think about playing alongside them - anyone would feel the same.

Rooney added: "He has been at Liverpool for almost 20 years - since he was six - but the reality is that most players move at some point - that's why there are so few one-club men like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

“I would not blame Alexander-Arnold for wanting to do something a little bit different - like a fresh challenge in a new country - Spain would be a really good move for him."