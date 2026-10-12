Wayne Rooney exactly 'what's going wrong at Man United' after Tottenham draw

Manchester United's start to the 2026/27 has been a struggle with just one win from their first six Premier League games.

Victory at home to promoted Ipswich Town is as their only top-flight win so far, as Dominic Solanke's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-1 draw for 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford over the weekend.

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United fans voiced their frustration after the game, and Carrick's position is under increasing pressure, with the club now making their worst start to a league season since 1986/87

With supporters growing irritated by Carrick's inability to turn things around, former captain Wayne Rooney believes tactics are a major issue, and encouraged ex-teammate to make a change.

"I think in a lot of games, they've been happy to go into a mid-block.

"If you think back to Jose Mourinho and his first Chelsea team, they were a mid-block team, but when the ball got moved side to side, they were aggressive.

"That meant getting up in your face and they were horrible to play against.

"Right now, United are in a mid-block, but they're not getting up to the ball. That means they're not a difficult side to play against.

"The players are running, but they don't have that aggression to get up to the ball, so they're stuck and that needs to change."