Man United set unwanted club record after Tottenham draw

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Man United manager Michael Carrick.
Man United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United's poor start to the season leaves Michael Carrick's team on just six points from six games played.

Victory at home to promoted Ipswich Town remains as their sole top-flight win so far in 2026/27 after Dominic Solanke's late goal secured a 1-1 draw for struggling Tottenham at Old Trafford over the weekend.

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The final whistle against Spurs drew some groans from the home fans and United have now dipped to a new low.

They sit 13th in the table and the latest setback means it's their worst start to a league season since 1986/87, when a poor opening led to Ron Atkinson being sacked and Sir Alex Ferguson's iconic arrival.

Carrick is not under immediate pressure, with the former midfielder still positive after a strong end to the 2025/26 season, but his position will come under threat if results continue to falter.

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