Man United set unwanted club record after Tottenham draw

Victory at home to promoted Ipswich Town remains as their sole top-flight win so far in 2026/27 after Dominic Solanke's late goal secured a 1-1 draw for struggling Tottenham at Old Trafford over the weekend.
The final whistle against Spurs drew some groans from the home fans and United have now dipped to a new low.
They sit 13th in the table and the latest setback means it's their worst start to a league season since 1986/87, when a poor opening led to Ron Atkinson being sacked and Sir Alex Ferguson's iconic arrival.
Carrick is not under immediate pressure, with the former midfielder still positive after a strong end to the 2025/26 season, but his position will come under threat if results continue to falter.