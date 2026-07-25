Chelsea loanee Jesse Derry scored a sensational first goal for Portuguese giants Sporting in their 2-0 friendly win over Monaco.

The highly rated 19-year-old joined Sporting on loan from Chelsea earlier in the summer with regular first team football under Xabi Alonso hard to come by.

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Derry came off the bench in the second half of Sporting’s home pre-season friendly against Monaco but didn’t take long to affect the game.

He received the ball after some sloppy defending from the Ligue 1 side setting himself and finding the far, bottom corner with a fantastic looping strike.

Derry then paid homage to Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer by doing his famous ‘cold’ celebration.

Speaking after the game, Derry said: "I couldn't have dreamed of a better debut.

“This stadium is spectacular, the fans make themselves heard throughout the entire game. This gives me a lot of motivation to keep working to score more goals in front of these fans."