Walker: If this happens, then Man City know we'll win league

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker insists there's no panic inside the dressing room over their recent stumbles.

The title holders are five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

However, it is not something that worries right-back Walker, insisting things will change when the medical room clears.

"I told Rúben (Dias) that if we can be close to first place when Kevin (de Bruyne) comes back, then we know we have it," said Walker, according to City Xtra.

This season, City are going for a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

