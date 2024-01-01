Tribal Football
Villarreal chief Roig: Baena will not leave for mid-table Prem club

Villarreal chief Fernando Roig Negueroles insists Alex Baena should only leave for an elite club.

The winger is attracting major interest from across Europe.

And Roig says: "Baena is a great player, we are happy that he is here with us .

"We have not made any effort because this summer, due to the whims of the market, he has not had the offers we thought he would have. He is super comfortable here and for him to leave must be something exceptional.

"He is not going to go to a mid-table team in the Premier League. If he does, it is because he is going to a great team."

