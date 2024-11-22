Villa youngster Bogarde says Emery a real inspiration for him

Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde has a lot of time for the club’s head coach.

Bogarde described Spanish manager Unai Emery as being a “football genius” and very helpful.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 20-year-old was initially expected to go out on loan this season, but convinced Emery to keep him around the first team.

"I had already spoken to clubs, but when we put that to Villa, Emery said: 'He is with us now, I want to see him at work'," Bogarde told Voetbal Primeur.

"Emery is a man of his word, because he really gave his chance. If I had to describe him, I think it would be 'football genius'. He is really crazy about the game. He analyses every match down to the second and is really obsessed with football. He knows what he is doing, and you can really see that."

He added: "He makes everyone feel good. It doesn't matter whether you come from the youth team or are bought. He wants everyone to play in their own way, and that's why we are all so close together."