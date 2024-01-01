Tribal Football
Villa defender Konsa pleased with derby win in tough week for club
Villa defender Konsa pleased with derby win in tough week for club
Aston Villa defender Ezra Konsa praised his teammates after their 3-1 win against Wolves.

Villa came from behind to win 3-1 on Saturday.

"It shows the character and the togetherness we have here," Konsa said. "We knew we were not good enough in the first half. We came out firing in the second half and punished them.

"It's been an emotional week for us with the passing of Gary Shaw. On Tuesday we wanted to dedicate the win to him. And we wanted to do it today in front of our fans and in front of his family."

On goalscorer Jhon Duran's form, Konsa said: ""He's a big talent. We see it every day in training. It's important for him to stay humble and we'll help him do that. He's still young."

