Villa chief Heck: Us and Newcastle shaking up Prem

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are forcing change in the Premier League.

That is the view of Christopher Heck, who is the president of business operations at Aston Villa.

He believes the two clubs gatecrashing the “top four” means that other clubs are worried.

“We are in a really interesting time of English football right now," Heck told the Telegraph.

"It has been a good decade of big six stability, meaning they have kept everyone out. Newcastle last year, us this year. I think it is changing and I wouldn't bet against us."

"All we're trying to do is to do as well as we can and finish as high as we can consistently," Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe stated last month. "

How do we consistently be successful and finish in the top places of the league? That's a whole mixture of things.

"We need to make good decisions off the pitch and continue to grow every aspect of the football club and if you can do that in a really clever way, as Aston Villa have done, then you have a chance."