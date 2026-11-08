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Vidic, Van Persie, Fletcher, Evans, O'Shea and Hernandez & others toast Sir Alex Ferguson

Vidic, Van Persie, Fletcher, Evans, O'Shea and Hernandez & others toast Sir Alex Ferguson
Vidic, Van Persie, Fletcher, Evans, O'Shea and Hernandez & others toast Sir Alex FergusonMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Manchester United legends met together this week to celebrate Sir Alex Ferguson on his 40th anniversary.

Sir Alex Ferguson, alongside several club legends, attended a dinner at Old Trafford this weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his appointment by Manchester United.

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Having transformed the club during his 26-and-a-half-year reign, Ferguson will forever be remembered by the Red Devils who won 38 trophies under his leadership.

Ferguson arrived from Aberdeen, where he had won three Scottish league titles and the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup. He went on to lift more trophies than he can remember, with two Champions League titles and 13 Premier League wins being the highlight.

United fan and actor James Nesbitt shared a group photo on Instagram, revealing him at the dinner alongside club legends such as Nemanja Vidic, Edwin van der Sar, Robin van Persie, Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans, Javier Hernandez and John O'Shea, who were keen to celebrate Ferguson's legacy.

Ferguson needed almost four years to win his first trophy and nearly seven years to win the league as the club remained patient with the Scotsman, a trait the club has lacked in recent years.

United face Aston Villa later today as they attempt to climb away from the relegation zone. Manager Michael Carrick, who also attended the event, is under increasing pressure and may have taken some advice from Ferguson before the clash.

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Alex FergusonJonny EvansDarren FletcherJavier HernandezNemanja VidicManchester UnitedPremier League

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