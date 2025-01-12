Vicario reveals he's back on Tottenham training pitch

Tribal Football
Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has declared he's back on the training pitch.

Vicario is working his way back after undergoing ankle surgery in November.

The Italy international posted to social media: "It's been hard to be on the sidelines and not be able to help my teammates.

"Glad to be back on the training ground and looking forward to being back with the boys."

Vicario has shared a number of pictures where you can see him training with a goalkeeper coach.

 

