Van der Elst still stunned by Man City veteran De Bruyne's Belgium blast

Former Belgium international Franky Van der Elst was left stunned by Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's interview last week.

De Bruyne was furious after Belgium's Nations League defeat to France and threatened to quit the national team.

"I still think what De Bruyne did is unacceptable," Van der Elst told Het Nieuwsblad.

"I saw that interview and I was shocked. Granted, it wasn't a good performance, except for those first twenty minutes, but if you've already had your say during half-time, why do you have to do it publicly afterwards?"

"He was sharp for Gilles De Bilde too, wasn't he?" continued Van der Elst. "I would have been a bit taken aback, I didn't have an immediate response, but Gilles did well, I thought. He remained stoic, asked a good follow-up question."

De Bruyne Kevinvan der Elst FrankyDe Bilde GillesManchester CityPremier League
