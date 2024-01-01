Tribal Football
Uruguay clear Liverpool striker Nunez for return
Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been cleared to feature in Uruguay's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The forward successfully appealed his international ban due to an incident in a Copa America game.

Nunez had been ordered to serve a five-match ban as a result of throwing punches at supporters.

However, the Uruguayan football federation has successfully appealed the verdict.

Nunez is currently the top scorer for his nation in World Cup Qualifying, which makes the decision a huge boost.

Premier LeagueNunez DarwinLiverpool
