14 year old arrested after mocking the tragic death of Bradley Lowery in Coventry clash

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself in to the police and has now been arrested after mocking the passing of Bradley Lowery.

Lowery's story remains one of football's most heartbreaking tragedies, as the young Sunderland supporter became a symbol of courage during his battle with cancer.

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He became close friends with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe and regularly attended matches as the club's mascot before sadly passing away in July 2017 at just six years old.

It was revealed in a video this week that a teenage boy was taunting the fans in the away end of the Coventry Building Society Arena by pointing to an image of Lowery on his phone.

Coventry revealed they were investigating the incident and condemned the offensive behaviour, which received backlash online.

The BBC now state that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and subsequently bailed.

Bradley's mother, Gemma, issued an emotional statement after the video was released:

"So much of Bradley's short life was spent battling cancer and enduring treatments no child should ever face," she posted on Instagram.

"To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel way really does make my heart hurt."

She also stated her "beautiful boy deserves to be remembered with love, not hate."

Lowery's legacy continues through the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports children and families affected by cancer.

Reports state that Coventry fans in droves have donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation and left touching messages of support.