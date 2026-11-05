Unai Emery is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract with Aston Villa despite recent interest from Manchester United.

The 55-year-old has been a revelation since taking over at Villa Park, with his good work culminating in last season’s Europa League triumph.

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Over the summer, Emery oversaw a huge squad rebuild, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Ezri Konsa, among others, leaving.

After an expectedly rocky start to the season, Villa are now unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, including a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Emery has well and truly established himself as one of the best coaches in English football and has since been linked with a move to Man United, with Michael Carrick currently fighting to save his job.

According to BBC Sport, Villa are looking to ward off any interest in their talismanic coach, and he is on the verge of signing a new deal.

On Wednesday, Villa's ownership released a statement signalling their intent in keeping Emery beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2029.

It’s understood that Emery would be given even more responsibility when it comes to player recruitment should he decide to stay.

For now, Emery’s focus will undoubtedly be on beating the club that want to hire him when they head to Old Trafford on Sunday (November 8).