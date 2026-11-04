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Aston Villa announce intent to keep Emery beyond 2029 contract expiry

Aston Villa want to keep Emery at the club
Aston Villa want to keep Emery at the clubREUTERS/Albert Gea

Aston Villa signalled their intention on Wednesday for manager Unai Emery to lead the club beyond the expiry of his current contract in 2029.

Emery has transformed Villa's fortunes since taking charge four years ago.

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The Spaniard has led the Birmingham-based club twice into the Champions League and ended a 30-year wait for silverware by winning the Europa League last season.

However, his success has seen the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach linked with other prominent Premier League roles.

Earlier this week Villa announced plans to take legal action against former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher after he suggested Emery should pursue a move to Manchester United if Michael Carrick is dismissed.

"Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club's future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project," Villa said in a statement.

"The discussions focused on jointly planning the club's long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery."

The statement added: "The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements."

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