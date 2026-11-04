Aston Villa announce intent to keep Emery beyond 2029 contract expiry

Emery has transformed Villa's fortunes since taking charge four years ago.
The Spaniard has led the Birmingham-based club twice into the Champions League and ended a 30-year wait for silverware by winning the Europa League last season.
However, his success has seen the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach linked with other prominent Premier League roles.
Earlier this week Villa announced plans to take legal action against former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher after he suggested Emery should pursue a move to Manchester United if Michael Carrick is dismissed.
"Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club's future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project," Villa said in a statement.
"The discussions focused on jointly planning the club's long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery."
The statement added: "The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements."